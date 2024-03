Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan stole the show at the function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Bachchan family only attended the sangeet functions of the couple. For the event, Aaradhya Bachchan ditched her bangs. She opted for straight hair, a lilac lehenga and coral lips. Fans could not recognize her at all. Aaradhya Bachchan began to trend all over for her transformation. Some even wondered if she had got a plastic surgery done. Some creepy netizens started posting thirst tweets about her, and people demanded that they be held accountable under the POCSO Act. Some of the comments were truly objectionable and bordered on being paedophile. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's latest appearance sparks off thirst tweets; netizens demand POCSO Act against commenters

Fans notice the new look of Riva Arora

Riva Arora, who is just 14 came into the limelight after her reel with Karan Kundrra. Netizens felt a romantic reel between the two was highly inappropriate. The actor was 38 then and it was for his new song. Now, netizens have noticed that her lips look way fuller than what they did years before. At 14, Riva Arora has a net worth of Rs 8 crores. She is the richest child actor in India. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others put up a united front leaving family feud rumours behind

Riva Arora gets trolled by netizens for her alleged lip fillers

Riva Arora has posted some new pics where we can see that her lips look a lot fuller. The young actress has posed in body-hugging dresses and her overall appearance looks like she has been inspired by the Kardashians. Netizens left some nasty comments. In the past, they had called out her parents for allegedly giving her hormones that would help her mature faster. Also Read - Anant Ambani Pre Wedding: Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda bonding at the airport grabs attention [Watch]

Netizens have blamed her mother for the same. A person angrily wrote, "Definitely. Jail is actually less torture for her. She deserves a special place in hell. I don’t understand how she can do this to her daughter as a mother. I’m not a parent but I have little nieces and I would absolutely be mortified if grown men were lusting on them. I genuinely don’t get how the mamta in her lets her do this to Riva."