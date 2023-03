Bigg Boss 16 fans especially those of the Mandali are quite worried. This has happened after Tajik singer and one of the latest sensations Abdu Rozik has said that Mandali Khatam. He has said it at two different places. Fans have noticed that they have not spent any time together too. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan were seen at the Lakme Fashion Week at different times. But the whole group has not been seen after the dinner hosted by Abdu Rozik at Bastian. Well, today Shiv Thakare put up a story that everything is fine between Mandali. He said they were still Haq Se Mandali and nothing could ruin the friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare QUASHES rumours of mandali falling apart after Abdu Rozik makes a shocking remark about the gang

Well, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare is going to be in Indore on March 17. Fans have a chance to meet and greet with their much loved ShibDu. The singer has hinted that Shiv Thakare is still his best bro. Now, MC Stan is also having a concert there on March 17. Let use if they meet and end this gossip for once and all.

Sources close to both Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have told Bollywood Life that none of the mandali members have any issue with these two members. MC Stan has been the busiest of the lot. He is working on albums and is doing his city tours. Abdu Rozik too is travelling in India and abroad. Fans hope that the trio meet and end this gossip for one and for all.