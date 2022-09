After Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seems to have fallen victim to the alleged MMS scandal. The leaked video is being widely circulated online and it has created a huge storm over the the girl's identity. Also Read - Imlie: Akshara Singh gushes over Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry; has THIS to say about them

The sexually explicit video shows the girl, who has a striking resemblance to Akshara Singh, getting into a compromising position with a man. The video has now gone viral on the internet. Netizens are struggling to believe if the girl in question is Akshara Singh or not. Explicit thumbnails of the leaked MMS video have also been making the rounds of social media platforms. However, the identity of the girl and the veracity of this particular MMS video is yet to be verified. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan dances with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh; fans go gaga over their chemistry [Watch VIRAL Video]

While Akshara, who was last seen Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, Anjali Arora had suffered the brunt of one such scandalous video, which showcased a girl being involved in sexual activities with an unknown man. While Anjali had maintained that it was not her in the viral video, netizens had tough time believing her.

This is not the first time that a Bhojpuri actress has fallen victim to the leaking of her private videos. Singer Shilpi Raj's MMS video had gone viral on the internet. As soon as the video went viral, Shilpi had requested fans and the media not to share the viral video as it was taking a toll on her mental health. Later, she denied her involvement in the sexual explicit video.