Anupamaa fans were shocked when Anagha Bhosale revealed that she has decided to quit acting as she wanted to focus on her spiritual journey. Now, actress Nupur Alankar has given up showbiz to become a sanyasi. The lady has spent 27 years as part of the industry. It seems she took Sanyas in the month of February. As of now, she is busy visiting pilgrimage places and helping the needy. She said that she had always been inclined towards spirituality, and it was only a matter of time that she become a sanyasi. Shambhu Sharan Jha is her spiritual guru. She met him via CINTAA. Also Read - TRP List Week 32: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar spike up, Anupamaa retains top spot [View Full List]

She has now moved to the Himalayas. She feels the mountains will provide the perfect setting for spiritual learnings. Nupur Alankar has rented out of her Mumbai home to meet expenses. The actress who has worked on shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bhaage Re Mann and others said that she is amused that people feel she left showbiz as she was in emotional turmoil. Her sister Jigyaasa who had been observing her sister's keen interest in spirituality is not at all surprised by the move. Nupur Alankar says that acting has no place in her life now. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt massively trolled, Udaariyaan BIG update, Anupamaa's secret and more

She told ETimes, "There is no place for drama in my life anymore. I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on screen and off it." Nupur Alankar said that she felt free from all expectations and duties after her mother passed away in December 2020. She said that she delayed her spiritual journey as her brother-in-law Kaushal Agarwal was stuck in Afghanistan when Taliban took over the nation. Also Read - Anupamaa-Vanraj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Pakhi and more: Extra-marital affairs in TV shows that left fans angry

Advertisement

Her husband Alankar Srivastava has fully supported her decision. They two got married in 2002. She told ETimes, "I didn’t have to ask (smiles!). He knew where I was headed as I spoke with him once about wanting to take sanyaas. He has freed me and his family has also accepted my decision. I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren’t together though we haven’t taken the legal route for separation." Nupur Alankar has done 157 TV shows in her career.