The Indian Television industry is a flourishing one. There are many who want to be a part of it. But here's Kanishka Soni who has quit her happening career in TV and moved to New York to achieve bigger dreams. Generally, the next step for TV actors is Bollywood but Kanishka has skipped the phase and marched towards achieving her big goal and that is entering Hollywood. In a recent interview, she spoke about enrolling herself in an institute in New York to learn films and eventually get into Hollywood. Also Read - GodFather star Chiranjeevi adds an extra letter to his name; is numerology the reason behind it?

Kanishka Soni is in league with star kids

In an interview with Etimes, Kanishka Soni stated that she got enrolled in New York Film Academy as that's where most of the starkids study. She expressed happiness over being on par with them. The actress was quoted saying, "I do not regret quitting my successful acting career in TV to pursue a career in Hollywood. I'm thrilled to be doing big Holi events in UAE and than came to New York as I always dreamt of studying in New York Film Academy since most of the Bollywood actors' kids come here. I'm feeling on top of the world to have made it here and join ranks with them." Talking about her Hollywood projects, she stated that she has already bagged one short film helmed by a popular director. We wish her luck. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more stars who got rejected in auditions and lost BIG movies

Anagha Bhosale quits acting

Prior to Kanishka Soni, Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale revealed that she is quitting the industry all together. She has quit acting to follow her religious path. On Instagram, she penned a three-page long letter revealing how the field of acting tampered with her spiritual growth. She wrote, "The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect." Also Read - Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at airport together; fans says, 'Inko saath dekhkar alag hi khushi hoti hai' [View Pics]