and Surbhi Chandna aka Veer and Bani were and are the hottest on-screen jodis ever. brought together two amazing actors for the fifth instalment of her Naagin franchise and fans cannot be more thankful to her. Sharad as Veeranshu and Surbhi as Bani won several hearts in just a short span of time. The series came to an end earlier this year, much to their fans' disappointment, but Sharad and Surbhi gave them a surprise by featuring together in Bepanah Pyar, a music video. The video was well-received by Vani and Sharbhi fans. And guess what? Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra gave another surprise to their fans just a couple of minutes ago.

Uh-huh, your favourite TV Jodi is coming together again for yet another music video. Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared the poster of their next son, Bepanah Ishq and it's sooooo romantic that you'd fall in love with Sharad and Surbhi all over again. The actress captioned the post saying, "You’ll loved us in #bepanahpyaar so much that We Decided to come back with yet another surprise here we are super-excited to announce our next song #BepanahIshq releasing on 24th August at 11AM. The teaser drops tomorrow, are you ready?" Sharbhi fans are going gaga over the news and are showering all their love on their favourite on-screen jodi. But first, have a dekko at Surbhi's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Now, have a dekko at fans reactions here:

They look amazing

i can't wait ?

SHARBHI RETURNS#SurbhiChandna #sharadmalhotra — Marry Stuart (@Marryy_stuart) August 20, 2021

exactly... this poster has my whole heart.. SHARBHI RETURNS — SharBhi~VAniTweets (@ViSiSn00) August 20, 2021

Super Duper Excited❤? SHARBHI RETURNS pic.twitter.com/8n5hZvx60f — disha (@Pakhi45393397) August 20, 2021

Thank you vyrloginals... Thank you sooo much SHARBHI RETURNS — SharBhi~VAniTweets (@ViSiSn00) August 20, 2021

I still can't believe in my eys... SHARBHI RETURNS — SharBhi~VAniTweets (@ViSiSn00) August 20, 2021

Poster itna hoottttt.... mann... CAN'T BREATHE.. SHARBHI RETURNS — SharBhi~VAniTweets (@ViSiSn00) August 20, 2021

What a surprise poster ❤️❤️

SHARBHI RETURS — Minnie mouse (@chossy_sassy_2) August 20, 2021

Can't wait @VYRLOriginals thank u so much......

SHARBHI RETURNS — Rakh hone tak ? (@janviXSharbhi) August 20, 2021

The chemistry between Sharad and Surbhi has been phenomenal. And back in February, Sharad had opened up about the same. He told ETimes, "People keep talking about our chemistry, but it was not at all planned. We worked together for the first time. She is a bundle of energy on the set. It was very organic. We kind of clicked. It was effortless and together we managed to create some magic. I think our viewers liked that. It is always the audience’s love that matters. They make us what we are."