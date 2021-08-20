After Bepanah Pyaar, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra to reunite for Bepanah Ishq; fans trend SHARBHI RETURNS – view tweets

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra gave another surprise to their fans just a couple of minutes ago. The Naagin 5 duo will reunite for another music video called Bepanah Ishq. Check out the poster and release date here: