Bigg Boss 16 runners-up Shiv Thakare is making hay while the sun shines. The young man who runs a dance studio in his home town Amravati has started his own Thakare Chai and Snacks. As we know, he always spoke about being the leading man of a movie. It looks like his dream will soon be realised. Shiv Thakare has apparently already bagged a Marathi movie. We have heard that Colors has reportedly offered him an employment contract for the next five years. It has both Hindi and regional shows. But the big news is that of his matinee debut.

It seems Marathi producer Amol Khairnar has offered him a Marathi film under his banner 2 idiot films. This has been reported by Tellychakkar.com. Now, not much is known about the company. It seems Shiv Thakare is moving slowly as he wishes to make wise choices in the near future. He is already going to Argentina in May for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As per rumors, he has shot for his promo of the show. Shiv Thakare is going to be one of the star players of the season. Shiv Thakare is getting immense offers from the Marathi film industry. In the past, he has done Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 where he came out as the winner. This season has given his career a lift after a dull phase.

Shiv Thakare is doing very well in every field. He has been one of the most successful players of the season. Others like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are doing really well too. Let us now wait and watch if Shiv Thakare makes an official announcement!