Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy soon after the arrival of her first baby and the actress was massively trolled for the same. But she hit back at all the trolls like a boss lady. And now her latest photoshoot only shows that she enjoying every bit of her second pregnancy. The actress flaunted her full baby bump in the video as she slays the cameras. Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy soon after the arrival of her first baby and the actress was massively trolled for the same. But she hit back at all the trolls like a boss lady. And now her latest photoshoot only shows that she enjoying every bit of it in her second pregnancy.

Watch the video of Debina Bonnerjee goes bold in her second pregnancy photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

The actress flaunted her full baby bump in the video as she slays the the cameras. While she faces a lot of criticism yet again for going bold in her second pregnancy this time. One user slammed her an wrote, " Chiiii.. Tum india ladki ho na USA ladki ho ..kon karwa ta hai phoot shoot ..tum Aapne ghar mai rakho video ..duniya ko kyu dekha ti ho". Another user wrote, "Why do you have to show naked stomach. This trend is disgusting. Motherhood is beautiful and should pray for child’s safety. Photoshoot will heels on?". One user raised question on her as she played Sita, " Inn madam ney Sita jee ka role kiya tha, Sharm nahi aai thoda to unka khyal dimag m rakha hota".

Debina and Gurmeet are one of the most loved couple in the television industry. Gurmeet and Debina are head over heels in love with each they and are major couple goals. Gurmeet and Debina cannot wait for the arrival of their beloved child. Right how they are acing parenthood with their first daughter Lianna Chaudhary.