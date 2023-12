In a shocking turn of events, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announced their separation a couple of days ago. The two of them met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 and soon fell in love. However, after four years of togetherness, Asim and Himanshi decided to end their relationship due to religious differences. The actress had posted a note announcing the same and later, had it removed as it was not well received. Asim then issued a clarification on the same. And now, days after the breakup, Himanshi is on char dham yatra.

Himanshi Khurana goes on a char dham yatra after calling it quits with Asim Riaz

A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana took to her social media handle to share a few pictures online. In the pictures, we see Himanshi in a suit. She has a tilak on her forehead and seems on a shopping spree. Himanshi also shared a couple of pictures of the temple, masks and fruits found in the area. Himanshi is also all smiles in some of the pictures. The actress is visiting the chaar dham in the country with her mother. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana gets royally trolled for revealing that Asim Riaz and she are separating over religious differences

Talking about their breakup, Himanshi talked about sacrificing their love for religious purposes. The actress said in her note that they have nothing against each other and requested people to respect their privacy. The duo received immense trolling over the same. Himanshi deleted her X account. Later, Asim took to his social handle to take a stand for Himanshi. He said that they are both 30 plus and are mature enough to make such decisions. Asim wrote, "Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed I told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy." Also Read - Himanshi Khurana confirms split with Asim Riaz, 'Our togetherness comes to an end now'

Asimanshi were supported big time when Bigg Boss aired. Many doubted their relationship but they had weathered it all. However, due to their religious differences, Himanshi and Asim decided to end things amicably.