After months of speculations, Charu Asopa had confirmed that trouble has been brewing in his marriage with Rajeev Sen. Their relationship has been going through crisis ever since they got married. Amid the separation reports, Charu was brutally trolled by netizens for applying sindoor. Now Rajeev has complimented her about her looks, which made their fans requesting them to end their bitterness.

Recently, Charu and Rajeev's daughter Ziana turned 9 months old. Charu took Ziana for a temple visit and shared some adorable pictures on Instagram. She was wearing an orange sari while Ziana wore a trendy frock. "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Rajeev also got a chance to spend some qualiy time with his daughter. In his Vlog, he couldn't stop praising his wife while playing with Ziana. "Charu aaj mandir gayi thi with Ziana. Aaj Ziana bahut zyada cute lag rahi thi. Charu wore a 'beautiful' saree. Charu toh humesha hi aachi lagti hai saree mein," he said.

Watch the video here:

In her recent interview, Charu had confirmed that things aren't well between her and Rajeev adding that she doesn't want her daughter Ziana to grow up in a toxic environment. However, Rajeev accused Charu of hiding her first marriage and keeping him in the dark. He also said that Charu Asopa's mom Neelam was on his side.