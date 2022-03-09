This weekend was a tough one for all fans of Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. The latter took to Instagram to tell everyone that she has decided to fly solo. It looked like Divya Agarwal was not in the space to continue a romantic relationship with Varun Sood. She said that they did be friends forever, and that did not change. She wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!" Also Read - Varun Sood, Karan Kundrra, Priyank Sharma and others: TV stars who were accused of cheating on their partners

She said that she will forever cherish the loved-up moments she spent with Varun Sood. Divya Agarwal stated that they did be friends. In fact, some people insinuated that Varun Sood cheated on her with her BFF Madhurima Roy but she cleared the air. She said that he was a man of integrity and she would not tolerate such rubbish. Now, an old video is going viral where we can see Varun Sood proposing to Divya Agarwal on Ace Of Space. He says he cannot help it that he is in love with his best friend. She warns him that if he is doing this for the show, her father will get him arrested.

Varun Sood apparently has headed back to Delhi to spend time with his parents. His dad, Vineet Sood took to Twitter to say that Divya Agarwal would continue to have his unfiltered care and affection despite what happened. She had thanked him profusely for the support and love he provided after the demise of her father due to COVID-19.