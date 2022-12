Anushka Sen is one of the popular amongst the younger crop of actors. She is known for her work in the television show Jhansi Ki Rani. She was last seen in 's stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And now she will be soon making her foray in South Korean cinema with her upcoming movie Asia. While Anushka is currently on cloud nine with the kind of projects landing in her kitty, the actress has expressed her wish to work with directors like Rohit Shetty and .

Speaking about her wish to collaborate with Indian directors, Anushka said that she want to work in the south as well as commercial Bollywood films. He feels that there's so much to do and learn about films with different genres. Apart from Rohit Shetty, she also expressed her wish to work in Bhansali films, Imtiaz Ali and the list goes on.

"I would love to work with Rohit sir (Shetty) because I've met him and he's one of the most amazing human beings. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of my favourite directors. I'm studying filmmaking and graduate next March. That's where I realised that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films have Indian cultural roots in every film," Anushka told Mid-Day.

Anushka also talked about how she deals with her popularity and the kind of influence she has on her followers. She said that she sometimes becomes speechless when parents come and tell her that their kids wants to become like her, when she herself is just 20 years old. She believes that being an actor and influencer, she has a certain kind of responsibility since a lot of people blindly follow their favourite stars.

The actress has returned to India after completing the first schedule of her South Korean film Asia. Talking about the film, she said that the film has a very unique concept and it has people from all over Asia. She is playing a pivotal character and representing India in a way. She is playing an assassin for the very first time and this is going to be really new and unique for her.