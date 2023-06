Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will start a new journey, a new story from Wednesday. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and the rest of the cast members won't be a part of the popular TV show anymore. Yep, that's right. And now, it seems that even another Star Plus TV show is going to do the same. If reports are anything to go by, Pandya Store is going to take a generation leap just like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Read all about it below: Also Read - TRP List Week 24: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin continue to rule top 3 spots; TMKOC enters top 5

Pandya Store cast to quit as the makers all set to bring in a generation leap in the show

Pandya Store is a popular TV show in the country. It has an ensemble cast of Krutika Desai, Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar to name a few. The makers, as per GossipsTv and India Forums are planning to bring in a generation leap of 15 years. Yes, you read that right. And not just the leap, it is said that the cast of Pandya Store will also bid adieu to the show. That's huge considering that the show has been enjoying immense popularity amongst fans since it started airing in 2021. Also Read - Pandya Store makers face fury of viewers for forced physical intimacy track; netizens highlight disgusting dialogues given to Alice Kaushik aka Raavi [Read Tweets]

Pandya Store is based on the popular Tamil TV show Pandian Stores. Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa have adapted this series for the Hindi audience under the banner of Sphere Origins. Talking about the TV show, Krutika Desai plays the strict matriarch of the Pandya house. Shiny plays Dhara - the wife of Gautam, played by Kinshuk, the eldest son, Kanwar plays Shiva the third son and is paired opposite Alice's Raavi. Akshay plays Dev, the second son and husband of Rishita (played by Simran). Mohit Parmar plays the youngest son, Krish. Maira Dharti Mehta entered the show this year as Krish's love interest. Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

Trending Now

Netizens react to the report of Pandya Store taking a leap

Well, if there are highs, there are lows too. Over the years, Pandya Store has been maintaining a spot in TOP 10. It has been fluctuating in the TRPs but has also enjoyed success by joining the TOP 5 most viewed TV shows in the country. However, there are a few fans who feel the makers have diverted from the show big time. Some netizens have shared their reaction to the leap and the possible exit of the cast. Check out the tweets here:

Shiva's education track, which the makers ruthlessly killed! The makers & creatives deserve hell for their dirty politics#PandyaStore @Sphere_origins @StarPlus https://t.co/HFkqIXTMD8 — Shradha (FAN ACCOUNT) (@ShradhaReddy081) June 24, 2023

Exactly @starplus.

Story exhausted? Ghum ran All Kusumdola stories. #PandyaStore didn’t even follow og pandian stores- which is still going strong w/o any leap.

Shows creative team is bankrupt-never took genuine viewer inputs. https://t.co/YWm5GZe5my — spdp (@S_p3d) June 24, 2023

So happy. Finally #kdice will not face partiality in other shows like this one.

Aur dikhao dhara bhabhi drama in each and every tracks. Yeh toh hona hi tha ?@ChoubaySushil @rahimansari08#PandyaStore https://t.co/2Xr0VYQHqZ — Bhavs ?(kdice forever?) (@Bhavna5678) June 24, 2023

#PandyaStore #shivi

Post leap overdose of bhabhi ,forcefeeding of reduntant character, immoral illogical plots,even millionare wedding cannot bring trp. TRP fall is result of sidelining the audience fav #shivi who are the usp of show. — Manali (@manalibagchi87) June 24, 2023

They should totally end the show. One of the major massacres they have done is to show possibly 17 years of Shiva's life has been wasted (10 yrs of edu loss + 7 yrs of memory loss)- just to support Bhabi's obsessions. That has forever destroyed #Pandyastore — GeneralAudienc3 (@GeneralAudienc3) June 24, 2023

Is it confirmed by Chanel? Did @starplus approve leap?

Or is it a clever pr trick by ph creatives? #Pandyastore need to go off air. Show has exhausted its potential — spdp (@S_p3d) June 24, 2023

End #PandyaStore is better option @starplus

They have just created mess since they took untimely leap 6 months back, brought 4 kids & still continued showing ONLY Dhara.

Also: Did Chanel confirmed? Or this is ph spread ‘news’ To create buzz? https://t.co/wSwH7Hyr5T — spdp (@S_p3d) June 24, 2023

Ek or bar piddhi ki shadi kr wa dete toh leap ki jarurat nhi padti, ese hi offair ho jata h???

Bye bye krishpandya forever?,#pandyastore https://t.co/FHPMwL47Kv — Goldi #kdice (@Goldigu24514938) June 24, 2023

Hmmm that 7 years leap was preparation as I expected! The show was doing good , trp good , there was lot of untold stories yet ! But because of their greed & unprofessionalty they destroy everything!#PandyaStore https://t.co/zFtZuHDMTd — Kim_Era/ I’m crying now ?? (@Kim__Era2) June 24, 2023

It is @StarPlus policy that when actors increments are due, they want new cheaper actors to cut costs. Did same with GHKKM & in YRKKH by reducing HC,s working days & getting new parallel. Only Anupamaa being paid well due to highest TRP. Hope all #PandyaStore actors get good work https://t.co/YfKrXjgMdj — TV TRP (@TvsoapsData) June 24, 2023

Generational leap effectively means post leap,like most of the characters, the omnipresent bhaabhiji will not be shown either. So it is possible for the show to continue without bhaabhiji? Then why have we been and still are being force fed bhaabhi content? #PandyaStore — IM (@ms_s_m) June 24, 2023

This is the main problem of this show after being a show with different story they started to copy other shows instead of developing their original story !

I’ll miss my #Shivi but it’s for better of course they deserve better than this unprofessional show & team!#PandyaStore https://t.co/xYTU6KCCL5 — Kim_Era/ I’m crying now ?? (@Kim__Era2) June 24, 2023

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh's story will begin from Wednesday onwards.