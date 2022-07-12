Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed grabs attention with her unique fashion. The actress recently released a new reel on her Instagram wherein she sported a dress made up of razors. In the video, Uorfi is seen wearing razors dress that she stitched together. The actress stitched the outfit that looked like metallic. She revealed that she had to keep her hands away from the razors to avoid cuts and injuries. She completed her glam fashion with a funky yet stylish hairdo and upped her hotness quotient. She captioned her video as, "I made the perfect dress for introverts. ? Razor cut! Made this dress from razors ! I I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas !" Also Read - Uorfi Javed brutally trolled for saying, 'Mujhe nahana pasand nahi'; netizens respond, 'Bheeg gayi to makeup utar jayega na'

Watch the video here -

One user wrote, "Eid par mat pehenna, koi gale nahi milega," while another commented saying, "it took me 5 secs to realise this dress . blades wtf".

Earlier also Uorfi tried some risky outfits and made a dress that was made up of glass and chains. She out-of-box idea left bruises and cuts on her body. Uorfi often gets criticsed for her style and fashion. Recently, Uorfi appreciation post for friend Aly Goni on Eid-Al-Adha. Aly supported and encouraged her when everyone was against her. Uorfi shared Aly's picture and wrote, "Just an appreciation post for @alygoni who has supported me so much throughout! I cannot thank you enough Aly! For encouraging me when I was down and supporting me when everyone was against me!"