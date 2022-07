Popular reality star Divya Agarwal won 's reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress recently shared pictures from her first reality show Splitsvilla as she celebrates her 5 years journey in the show. Ace of Space 1 winner Divya shared a series of pictures from her Splitsvilla season 10's journey. Baseer Ali and Naina Singh won the Splitsvilla season 10. Also Read - Jannat Zubair, Divya Agarwal and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Divya shared pictures with the host , Baseer Ali, Priyanka Sharma, and others. She captioned the post, "PLITSVILLA PHOTO DUMP !!! 5 years to Splitsvilla! What an amazing journey ! We were stupid, young and super wild ! The magic was felt by everyone and even today it holds a special place in the hearts of many ! NO REGRETS JUST LEARNING LOVE !"

Have a look at the pictures -

Priyank liked the photos that the Ragini MMS Returns Divya shared. For the uniniated, Divya and Priyank were in a relationship after participating in Splitsvilla. But, the two parted ways when Priyank participated in Bigg Boss 11. Divya entered the show and ended her relationship with him.

Earlier, Divya gained a lot of attention after she parted ways with Varun Sood. The couple called it quits after dating each other for four years. On the work front, Divya was last seen as Harleen in Abhay season 3.