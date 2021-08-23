Amid the ongoing investigation against her husband Raj Kundra in the porn apps case, has returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge after a three-week hiatus. On the weekend episodes, she joined the other two judges film director and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. Being surrounded by the negativity, Shilpa has now revealed how she stays positive, focused and balanced. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets emotional as she receives a sweet surprise from sister Shilpa Shetty; here's what she said

Sharing a video of hers performing yoga asanas, Shilpa started her note that reads, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!" Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kriti Sanon wants to marry her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Talking about how yoga keeps her positive, she wrote, "Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shilpa Shetty breaks down as she talks about stigma around women on Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shehnaaz Gill's jugalbandi with Madhuri Dixit impresses Sidharth Shukla and more

"While the Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder, & back muscles; it also improves body posture, focus, balance, stability, and is great for circulation & respiration. On the other hand, Malasana opens your hips & groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture. Concluding the routine with the dynamic hip opener strengthens and stretches hip flexors and reduces tightness in your lower back & hip region. Playing the Atharvaveda: Shanti Sukta or the chant for peace makes it a complete package for the mind, body, and soul."

Shilpa was moved to tears on Super Dancer 4 sets after watching Anshika's performance on Rani Lakshmibai. She then went on to talk about how women have to suffer for their rights and their individuality after her husband.

Talking about the social stigma around women, Shilpa said, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society’s face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman."