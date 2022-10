Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star Paras Kalnawat is winning hearts with his dance moves currently. The actor has also been opening up about his work and relationships. Recently, Paras Kalnawat talked about Urfi Javed and his relationship. The former Anupamaa actor said that they have a cordial relationship now and that often messages her asking her suggestion or for advice. He also clarified about the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 party fiasco where it was reported that Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat fought with each other and gave cold shoulder to each other throughout. Urfi Javed has now opened up on the same. Also Read - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat talks about his relationship with Urfi Javed; says 'I take suggestions from her'

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Urfi Javed was asked about her equation with the former Anupamaa actor. She said that he is not her dushman (enemy) and that they are cordial with each other. Urfi adds that she has spent some beautiful time with him when they were dating. TheyShe recalled starting her journey in the industry at the same time as Paras Kalnawat. Urf Javed stated that they have seen tough times together and revealed going on dates in an auto rickshaw and over a cup of tea.

For the unversed, Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed dated each other when they were very young and had just started out in the industry. They worked together in Meri Durga. Previously, Urfi Javed claimed that she was supposed to work in Anupamaa but Paras had interfered with her selection. Paras and Urfi went on to have a row but not directly. Urfi Javed also claimed that Paras was very possessive about her and hence they broke up. The actress also claimed that he had her name tattooed more than once on his body and called it out as well. Paras, on the other hand, had admitted to being possessive and said that it did not bother him.