After John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm infected' despite taking all precautions

This is getting scary each day. The COVID - 19 rise is back again and people are getting infected with this deadly virus once again. Today morning Johan Abraham left everyone shocked by sharing the news of him being Covid positive long with his wife. And now becomes another celebrity to be infected with this deadly virus. The TV queen shared the news on her Instagram and wrote, " Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.". There have been lots of celebs who have been testing COVID -19 positive off lately. Also Read - SHOCKING! Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to eat Healthy on the 1st Monday of 2022 but her plan BACKFIRED – view post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Recently Bade Achhe Lagte Hai star was tested COVID positive and had home quarantined himself. While his wife Jankee and his son too got infected and she even shared how their little son fought with this deadly virus as he was admitted in the hospital, " We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too." Also Read - RRR: Here's the real reason why SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's magnum opus is postponed [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier Bollywood celebs like , Shana Kapoor, , , and others have been tested positive for covid. Mask up people and take utmost care. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh reveals how their 11-month old son Sufi fought COVID-19 like a champ — shares harrowing ordeal