Bigg Boss: The Salman Khan-hosted show is one of the most popular reality dramas on television. The show has successfully completed 17 seasons and is gearing up for its 18th season. However, along with enormous fame and love, the show has also been constantly criticized not only by ardent fans but also by celebrities. A few days ago, actor Karan Patel openly slammed the show for being dirty and disrespectful. Now, a Bigg Boss 17 contestant has also exposed a truth about the Salman Khan-hosted show. The contestant in question is none other than Isha Malviya. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill sets the stage on fire with her swag at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 [View Pics]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Karan Patel calls Salman Khan's Bigg Boss dirty and disrespectful show, says 'Spoilt the entire fabric by getting actors with commoners'

Isha Malviya exposes the truth about Salman Khan's reality TV show

Also Read - Bigg Boss 18: Dalljiet Kaur to reveal all about her second failed marriage with Nikhil Patel on Salman Khan's show?

Isha Malviya participated in Bigg Boss 17. While viewers thought that she was a potential winner of the 17th season, she was out from the show even before the finale week. Isha garnered much love but also criticism for her fights with Abhishek Sharma and her relationship with Samarth Jurel. She was vehemently bashed for making fun of Abhishek's mental health and for back-biting about people.

Now, in an interview with a media portal, Isha said that the makers have edited out most of the things which have actually created a wrong impression. She states that makers have just shown fights but they haven't shown why a specific fight starts. She also revealed that even when the fight ends and the contestants are cordial or having fun with each other, makers haven't shown these clips as well. Isha states that while she understands that this is how a reality show works, her only concern is that such edited clips send out the wrong picture.

Talking about Karan Patel, who has been approached numerous times by the Bigg Boss makers, recently stated that the show certainly had a huge downfall from the past few seasons. The actor said that since the time the makers of Bigg Boss started calling commoners, social media influencers, and TikTokers on the show, they certainly have lost the plot as now everyone is a celebrity and everyone is running in the same race. He further mentioned there is no clear line between actors and influencers; the makers are making sail everyone in the same boat.