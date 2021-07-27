After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari to play a hard-nosed CBI officer in her next — read deets

Shweta Tiwari is rocking the show. The actress who is looking fab after her body transformation has bagged another show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will be seen as a tough CBI officer on a new crime series. It seems the show is based on real life incidents. The actress said that she is excited to be part of something like this. She said, "I am excited to be part of the upcoming series Shukla V/S Tripathi. It’s a thriller with lot of suspense and we have just begun shooting for it. A young poet gets shot on live television and now it is upto the investigating officers to dig out the truth against all obstacles." It looks like the series is somewhat on the lines of Mardaani. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari posts proof of video call with Palak and Reyansh from Cape Town after Abhinav Kohli accuses her of keeping son away from him on Father's Day

The actress has done on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. People were quite surprised to see her stamina and daring. The name of her new character is Riddhima Lakha. She said, "I play a no nonsense CBI officer, Ridhima Lakha who cannot be swayed or bribed. As we begin this journey I just wish for love and support from my fans." Professionally, Shweta Tiwari seems to be in a really good place. Just a few months after Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, she bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And now she has this show.

Things looked a bit down for her personally in the past few months. Her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli alleged that she did not care for their son and left him behind as she left for Cape Town. The actress' said she did not take them along due to the pandemic scare. She also said that he was in touch with his son, Reyansh. Despite all these issues, Shweta Tiwari seems to be rocking it on the professional front. Way to go, lady!