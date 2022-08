Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora has been facing heavy criticism and bullying after her alleged MMS video was leaked online. The video took everyone by surprise and within no time, Anjali became the top chatter on social media. Though Anjali has denied her involvement in the sexually explicit video, people aren't really convinced that it was not her. She recently paid visit to Haji Ali Dargah, which again made her the subject of online trolling. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Raju Srivastava remains critical in coma, Nupur Alankar gives up acting for sanyas and more

As she arrived at the dargah, Anjali was spotted wearing a traditional suit. She happily obliged the shutterbugs with photographs. However, netizens were really not happy to see her visiting a holy place after the leaked MMS video controversy. "Sau chuhe khake billi Haj ko chali," said one user while many other users commented, "Aapka MMS acha tha."

As the leaked MMS video took the internet by storm, Anjali broke down into tears while addressing the controversy. She said that she has a family too and it affects everyone deeply. She added that people have used her name to the viral video to get a few views on social media.

"Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain," Anjali told Siddharth Kanan in an interview.

While Anjali continued to face the unsavoury questions pertaining to the viral MMS video, she gave it back to the trolls by saying that she doesn't care what they say or think about her anymore. She also added that when you get famous, others try to bring you down by doing cheap tricks.