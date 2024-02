Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi's longest-running show, has achieved many milestones. Amidst all the highs and lows, Rajan Shahi and his team have also been a part of a few controversies. During Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's third season, Rajan openly stated that a few actors had been very unprofessional, which was a nightmare for the production house. In an exclusive conversation, Gaurav Sharma, who essays the character of Yuvraaj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has opened up about his work experience with the DKP team and if he faced any challenges while working on Rajan Shahi's show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan goes on a guilt trip about hurting Abhira; pours his heart out in front of Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata: Gaurav Sharma opens up about working with DKP team

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, Gaurav Sharma said, ''Be it the DKP team or Rajan Shahi, everyone is very professional. Along with being professional, the team is flexible too. The producer himself comes during the shoot and meets his team. The production house is respectful towards every actor. I don't know exactly what happened in the past between the production house and other actors, hence I can't comment on it. But yes, I can definitely talk about my work experience. They are good people and have the the most honest and professional approach towards their actors and their work.'' Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Not Ruhi, THIS person to create trouble in Armaan and Abhira's relationship?

For those unaware, Rajan Shahi, for the very first time, opened up about how fans always bash the makers and the production team for creating issues for actors, but in reality, there have been actors from his show who have created a huge ruckus, which affected the production team. Rajan's interview came when rumours were rife that Harshad Chopda, who essayed the character of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 3rd season, left the show due to creative differences. While both Harshad and Rajan never commented about their strained relationship in public, ardent fans felt that there was definitely something wrong between the actor and the producer.

Although Harshad never spoke ill about the DKP team or Rajan Shahi, his frequent absences from DKP and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai events added fuel to the fire, suggesting that all is not well between him and Rajan Shahi.