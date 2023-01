Sherlyn Chopra has been in the news because of her statements in the last couple of months. She has been actively protesting against Sajid Khan's participation in Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. On the other hand, she recently made news of getting Rakhi Sawant arrested based on the complaint she filed against the former Bigg Boss star. And now, Sherlyn Chopra has yet again questioned Salman Khan over Sajid Khan. Sherlyn is not the one to mince her words while questioning.

Sherlyn Chopra questions Salman Khan

Well, ever since Bigg Boss 16 began and Sajid Khan was announced as a contestant on the show, everyone had been in shock over how the MeToo accused director was brought on such a popular show and was treated as a celebrity. It grabbed headlines every day in Entertainment News. Sherlyn Chopra was one of the few who voiced her opinion against Sajid Khan and had also questioned Salman for helping him because of his friendship with Farah Khan. And Sherlyn has yet again questioned Salman Khan.

The actress asks whether for Salman, maintaining his friendship is more important than taking a stand for women. She asks whether he had done the same if it was his sister. Sherlyn Chopra questions Salman over his silence on the matter. She laments, "Sajid Khan ko celebrity ke taur pe dikhaya ja raha hai show par, aur sab khamosh hai…" in front of the media, reports Koimoi.com.

Sherlyn Chopra slams Rakhi again

For the unversed, back when Sajid Khan joined the show, Rakhi Sawant had come out in his support stating that should he commit suicide and that he needs to earn and feed himself. Rakhi had also taken digs at Sherlyn after which the latter had filed a case against Rakhi Sawant. She was recently arrested and let go on humanitarian grounds. Sherlyn yet again bashed Rakhi saying that whenever she tries to voice her opinion against the exploitation of women, worms like Rakhi Sawant come up and label her as a prostitute.