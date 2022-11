Kamaal R Khan got immense flak from fans of and after he took a dig at the couple's baby. Like many, he made a jibe at the couple becoming parents within seven months of marriage. Kamaal R Khan called it premature baby in a sarcastic tweet. Angry fans of the couple slammed him right, left and centre. In fact, quite a few people on Twitter are aghast and how some people are talking ill about a newborn. Well, this time Kamaal R Khan targeted Avneet Kaur. As we know, the young actress is one of the most popular content creators in India. Avneet Kaur has close to 33 million followers on Instagram.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "You can’t say anything about the choice of public. This girl #AvneetKaur is having 33 Million followers on #Instagram! Aur Agar Aapne Isko Saamne Se real Main Dekh Liya, Toh Aap Chakkar Khakar Behosh Hokar Gir Padoge!" The picture posted by Avneet Kaur is a throwback one. She has shared it from her holiday to Turkey. The actress will be seen with in 's production Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur is popular with millions of Indian kids for her show, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

You can’t say anything about the choice of public. This girl #AvneetKaur is having 33 Million followers on #Instagram! Aur Agar Aapne Isko Saamne Se real Main Dekh Liya, Toh Aap Chakkar Khakar Behosh Hokar Gir Padoge!? pic.twitter.com/UGYiUInjkQ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022

I mean to say, it’s not necessary that people like someone for the looks only. There are many more things, which make somebody a star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 8, 2022

This time, netizens are not impressed. People have reminded him that he too has a young daughter and Avneet Kaur is also someone's kid. They also told him that he is no superstar himself in the looks department to be so critical of others.

Apne aap ko dekh China ka chamgadad dikhta hai bkl — Harshita (@Harshita_069) November 8, 2022

Aur agar koi tuje dekh le... to poochega.. yeh 1.5 fotiya kaun hai? — Abhi (@DCartoon13) November 8, 2022

What if somebody posts the same thing about your daughter tomorrow ? Man become a better human. Why to say bad things about anyone. Upar waale se darr kamaal — Your mate (@Nighty845768111) November 8, 2022

tun khud chris hemsworth hai? — ਨਰੂਲਾ ? (@PBX1Foreva) November 8, 2022

He had shared pics of his daughter's London apartment yesterday. His children have studied abroad, and now work in foreign countries.