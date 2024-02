Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are the talk of the town. Their advertisement on men's sexual health has grabbed all the attention. The ad has received mixed reactions. Many of the TV stars have not liked this advertisement. They felt that this ad is a slap to the TV industry. Rashami Desai was one of the first people to point this out. She expressed her disappointment and questioned why the small screen is always mocked. Post Rashami, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also raised a question on this ad. He commented on Ranveer's post directly. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara and other stars share adorable posts on social media

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

He wrote, "What was the distance between balcony and ground". This bold care advertisement of Ranveer Singh along with Johnny Sins is a unique thing but has upset many. However, Karan Kundrra has a different take on it. His views differ from that of Rashami and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Karan Kundrra praises Ranveer Singh

He has praised Ranveer Singh for bringing out such an important topic. He also said that it is good that they have taken the help of TV serials for this. Karan shared the video on Instagram stories and wrote, "The Krazzy Kollab we didn't know we needed!! The Baap of all Ads. Well Done baba!! @ranveersingh @bold.care What's important is to talk about men's sexual health, and having used our TV serials ka template to cut through all the noise, I'm all for it!! (sic)."

Post criticising the ad, Rashami clarified in an interview that she has no problem with Ranveer Singh but she is not happy with the concept. However, Ranveer has received a lot of praises for speaking about Men's sexual health openly.