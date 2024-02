Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins advertisement over men sexual health ahs been creating quite a stir on the internet. There are many TV actors who are slamming the ad as they find it regressive and a dig on the small screen. It was Rashami Desai who first raised her voice against this advertisement and called it a slap to the TV industry. And she has stuck to her ground and questioned why is always small screen mocked. And now after Rashami Desai, Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj has thus question to the advertisement of Ranveer Singha and Johnny Sins. Also Read - Rashami Desai once again strongly reacts against Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins ad; ‘People always make a mockery of small screen’

In the comment section of the video shared by Ranveer on his Instagram account, Sudhanshu Pandey asks this straight up question to the Singham Again actor that reflects even he is unhappy with the dig on the TV. " What was the distance between balcony and ground". This bold care advertisement of Ranveer Singh along with Johnny Sins was a huge surprise from the fans. But what hasn't gone down well with the TV actors is the concept and how openly they are making a mockery if TV industry.

Rashami Desai in her recent interview clarified that she doesn't has any problem with Ranveer Singh but is upset with the concept. "In television, we’ve never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There’s no respectful balance. I felt bad because I’ve been working here."

Ranveer is being lauded by fans and audience for taking the first step over creating the awareness on men's sexual health and are calling it the need of an hour.

