Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sin's advertisement on men's sexual health has been both loved and criticized for different reasons. While the majority of the audience appreciated the advertisement for addressing men's sexual issues seriously, certain actors from television have bashed the ad for portraying their industry in a poor light. Actors like Rashami Desai, Sushant Singh, and others have stated how television is always a soft target for making fun and jokes. Amidst all this, we bring you five scenes from the television industry which are more bizarre than the word itself. Also Read - Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Top 10 stars who have collaborated with South Indian directors

Sasural Simar Ka: Simran turns into Makhi

Nobody, I repeat nobody, can forget the exact time when Simran (Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim) turned into a makhi (fly) in the show Sasural Simar Ka. When the promo was launched, people literally couldn't believe what they saw. Simar's transformation into a makhi was the basis for the current TV shows where actors turn into snakes and reptiles.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: Gopi Bahu washes laptop

Talk about bizarre scenes on television, and you can never miss out on this iconic scene. Here, Gopi Vahu (Gia Manek) is shown to be an illiterate person, and hence she doesn't know that in order to clean a laptop, you don't need to wash it with soap and water. We are still wondering if illiteracy can create such adverse impacts.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: The perfect fall doesn't exist, who said?

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! ??‍♂️

In the below video, you can see the character mistakenly hits her head and perfectly molds herself within seconds, falling into a suitcase. We mean, whoever said a perfect fall doesn't exist certainly hasn't seen this video.

Thapki 2: The new way to wear sindoor

Television has its own way of showing romance, which sometimes is completely out of the box. Supposedly in the below scene, the husband slips, but he doesn't fall down or hurt himself. Instead, his finger perfectly touches the red sindoor, and he, defying gravity, turns back and accidentally applies it to his wife. If this is not what love is, we don't know what else is.

Swaran Ghar: The cloth stuck in fan scene

In the below scenes, the lead actress's piece of cloth gets stuck in a table fan. And it gets stuck so miserably that the cloth chokes her neck. Instead of showing other actors switching off the fans or just cutting the cloth with scissors, the makers show an actor tearing the piece of cloth with his teeth.

We are sure that while such scenes may raise questions about the way a scene is written in television, it also adds a great dose of humor too.