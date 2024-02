Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins have taken over social media ever since their ad over prioritising sex*al health was dropped. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor collaborated with the adult star and it has received a wide variety of reactions from the audience and celebs. Be it from Bollywood or TV. Just yesterday, Rashami Desai slammed Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins ad. And Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh has slammed the ad. Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel.

Sayantani Ghosh calls out Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' Ad

The actress took to her social media handle and shared the ad of Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins. She seemingly took a jibe at Ranveer Singh over the failure of his movie Cirkus and slammed him for using the TV platform in deciding to endorse and sell a product. Sayantani says healthy criticisms are always welcome, however, she is tired of the constant belittling of the TV industry. The actress proudly states that they may be called the small screen industry but they have a vast reach. She boasted about the industry providing entertainment, job opportunities and more to the people.

"Even the biggest of stars choose to appear on TV shows for their promotions. So kindly show some respect and like they say 'those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others'" Sayantani ended the note with a folded hand emoticon. Checkout Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram story about Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' ad here:

Sheezan Khan, who worked with Sayantani in Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, gave a shout-out to her status and wrote, "Well Said".

Talking about Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' Ad, Rashami Desai also called out the advertisement. The actress penned a lengthy note sharing the ad video in her Instagram stories. She felt it was a humiliation for all the TV industry people. She felt they were made to feel small and have been treated like one. Rashami shared that the Ad felt like a slap.

Priyanka Chopra, Bani J, Karan Kundrra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey found the ad to be very hilarious. They commented under the post of the ad, and some laughed.