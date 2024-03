Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. He has been trolled for his controversial stories. Recently, we have heard of his fights with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. Elvish and his friends physically assaulted another YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in a mall in Gurgaon. After that the Gurgaon police had booked Elvish Yadav and Elvish had shared a video defending himself. He had said that Sagar had insulted his parents and threatened to burn his parents alive. However, recently, we saw Elvish and Sagar patching up and also clicked a picture together. Elvish posted the picture. Also Read - Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern resolve their differences; Aly Goni says 'Bigg Boss ke auditions chal rahe hai'

They also went live on Instagram with another YouTuber, Rajat Dalal. Sagar said that he was manipulated by someone and else went against Elvish. Now, things have been solved but trouble has not ended for Elvish. Yes, he has landed in another trouble. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: After spat with Elvish Yadav, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur confirmed for the show along with THESE two YouTubers

A complaint has been filed against him by a PFA welfare officer. The welfare officer of People's for Animals (PFA), an organization working for the welfare of animals has filed a case against Elvish in Ghaziabad for giving him death threats. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani does not wish to associate with Elvish Yadav; takes this step after unfollowing him on Instagram

Elvish allegedly threatened the officer and his brother. The police have not yet registered the case but have been investigating. Welfare officer Saurabh Gupta, who lives in Ghaziabad has lodged this complaint. As per the complaint, Saurav and his team found out about the a gang in the snake venom case and filed an FIR.

YouTuber Elvish and his associates were taken into custody in November 2023. Ever since then, Saurabh and his brother are being attacked on social media by Elvish's fans.

Watch a video on Elvish Yadav here:

Elvish sent a video and threatened the brother and they are scared now. It has been written in the complaint that if anything happens to Gaurav and his brother Saurabh Gupta, then Elvish Yand his group will be responsible for it. However, no official statement has come yet.