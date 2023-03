RRR made history by winning the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli and the team left no stone unturned to make India proud. Everyone in India is currently rejoicing and celebrating the big win at the 95th Academy Awards. Film celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vivek Agnihotri, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, and more extended their wishes to congratulate the team. Television actress Rakhi Sawant is also celebrating the Oscar win for the electrifying song. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant breaks down at song launch talking about split with Adil Durrani; netizens mock her, 'Iska acting Madhuri Dixit se bhi tagda hai’

grooves to "Naatu Naatu's hook steps as she celebrates the historic win of RRR at the Oscars 2023. The actress was recently spotted outside her gym sporting a crop-top and leggings. She was seen dancing to an energetic song on the streets with a choreographer. She performed the hook steps of the and Jr NTR's song. She was also seen teaching the steps to a guy and later they danced as they sang the song themselves.

Rakhi congratulated the RRR team for their victory when she interacted with the paps. The actress also shared her desire to win the Oscars one day. With a positive attitude of nothing is impossible she wants to win the prestigious Oscar award. She also praised for her speech at the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika was the only Bollywood actress to present the awards at the Oscars 2023. Talking highly about the Pathaan actress Rakhi said at the Oscars platform even big-shot people would get scared including herself but Deepika was so stunning and her speech was so nice.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been constantly in the media regarding her personal life. She made headlines for her disruptive marriage with her boyfriend Adil Khan. The Bigg Boss contestant filed a case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani and made various allegations including physical assault and infidelity.