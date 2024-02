While Bigg Boss 17 is over, the love saga of Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar does not seem to end. Yesterday, Samarth Jurel posted a message on his Insta stories that hinted at his split from Isha Malviya. It was said that parents of Isha Malviya did not support her relationship with Samarth Jurel. Today, Abhishek Kumar also posted a story hinted that he is still not over his past love. We wonder if it a sign that he wants to reconcile with the actress. Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi have also unfollowed one another on Instagram. Many had thought that Abhishek Kumar would continue to be with KhanZaadi after the show got over. Also Read - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli take a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party; here's how netizens reacted

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's Insta story

Also Read - Naagin 7: Not Ankita Lokhande but Isha Malviya to play the lead role after Tejasswi Prakash?

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fractured relationship

The two had started fighting from the premiere of Bigg Boss 17 where they accused each other of being toxic in the relationship. Isha Malviya said he was physically abusive and had even slapped her. She said on the show that he threw a tea cup at her. Abhishek Kumar's co-stars had a different version of how he was as a person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

Trending Now

Will Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reconcile?

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya might come together for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The young actress was asked if she would do the Rohit Shetty show if Abhishek Kumar was part of the same. She said that she had no issues doing a show with him. Isha Malviya said she was a professional and would take up the show. Everyone got together for the grand Bigg Boss 17 bash held at Takumi in Santa Cruz.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya made news on the show for their physical intimacy. Many viewers called them out for being shameless on the show. Abhishek Kumar's first project was Saanware, a music video with Mannara Chopra produced by DMF.