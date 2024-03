Rupali Ganguly, Aditi Dev Sharma and now Sriti Jha, Indian TV has many actresses who are absolute aces in the emotional scenes. Sriti Jha has been trending ever since the latest promo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye came out. Fans are in love with the chemistry of Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha on the show. In real life, they're good friends and their camaraderie transcends on screen. On the show, it is now the turn of Virat (Arjit Taneja) to prove himself innocent in front of Amruta (Sriti Jha). In the coming days, we will see how Virat tries to solve the mess. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj or Yashdeep - Who paid for Anu's bail from US jail? Mystery leaves fans scratching heads

Fans in awe of Sriti Jha's acting in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

The emotional scenes of Sriti Jha have left fans mesmerized. Over the years, she has established herself as a very natural actress. Even her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia has repeatedly said that she is one of the best out there. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media....

Amu is a smartie ?

No matter how badly she is broken but she will never ever give up ???#SritiJha #Amruta #AmrutaBhavaniChitnis #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye #KMTMG https://t.co/SVRI0WhJj1 — AMU IS MY BABY????✨ (@_ItsRishee_) March 14, 2024

aaj kya laga aapko, aaj kya laga?

fir soch liya aapne dimag maine k koi chot di hai maine aapko?

aap ki EGO ko chot di hai maine!

Uff Sriti… also, Chumma to the dialogue writer#SritiJha #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye #Amvira pic.twitter.com/0ZNjmLv8Qd — Sahiba (@surreal_sahiba) March 14, 2024

what a fantastic episode! Sriti was absolutely amazing,as usual.she has this incredible talent of immersing you in her character so deeply that you forget she's even acting. this was one such epi, Sriti, i am crying both for you& with you #Sritijha#KaiseMujheTumMilGaye #Amvira — Sahiba (@surreal_sahiba) March 14, 2024

We can see that Sriti Jha fans are gaga and they have every reason to be so. The show has seen some stellar acting from the leads in recent times.