TV actress Kanishka Soni is known for her shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta to name a few. She has accused moviemaker Sajid Khan of behaving inappropriately. She said that he had invited her home and gave her the hope of casting her. He started making weird demands. The actress revealed that she spoke about the incident post 14 years as she saw him in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Kanishka has posted a clip where she can be seen narrating the horrific experience that she had with Khan back in 2008. In the clip, Kanishka mentioned that she was called at Khan's Juhu home back in 2008. When she said that she did not want to go, he assured her that she did not have to worry as he stayed with his mom. When the actress met Sajid he was told to show her tummy.

Along with the clip, Kanishka in her long note spoke about how unsafe she feels in her own nation as these powerful people can kill her anytime. She wrote saying that she is very scared of revealing the name of the person about whom she has spoken in multiple interviews. She revealed that she was told to raise her top in order to get a role in his film. She found the courage to speak about the experience post she saw Sajid on national TV.

In the clip, the actress further revealed that she feels insecure and that she has no hope from the Indian laws and the government itself. She only has trust in God and knows that the almighty will help her with the struggles that she had to undergo. The actress also revealed that she feels that goddess resides within her and she is ready to punish the culprit.