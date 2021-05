After Shweta Tiwari's video, Abhinav Kohli opens up on his version of events; says, 'Reyansh refused to go to his mother' — watch video

Yesterday, Shweta Tiwari shared a video where we could see Abhinav Kohli allegedly snatching Reyansh from the arms of Shweta Tiwari. This happened in the compound of her residential complex. Now, Abhinav Kohli has come out with his version of events. He says that Shweta Tiwari left their son with him when she got coronavirus. He says the child stayed with him for a couple of weeks and refused to go to his mother. Abhinav Kohli shared videos where we can see Reyansh crying and saying that he wants to be with his dad. The videos are of October 2020. We can see videos where he is playing with Abhinav Kohli and laughing on his lap. It is dated on October 16, 2020. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor wants Abhinav Kohli arrested after Shweta Tiwari releases ‘disturbing’ CCTV footage – see celebs reactions

Abhinav Kohli says that Shweta Tiwari wanted to take Reyansh with her to a resort where she was going for a vacation. He is saying that she wanted Abhinav to convince Reyansh to come with her to the resort. This apparently happened on October 17, 2020. He says that his son loves him deeply, and it is this love that will draw him towards his father. He also says that Shweta Tiwari is misleading the media. He says people must keep videos ready, especially men as the law is kind of biased.

Abhinav Kohli says that he told Shweta to come home and convince Reyansh to come with her but she did not come. He says his son got attached to him since May 2020. He says that Reyansh refused to go with her even when the cops came home along with Shweta. He said that he goes from hotel to hotel looking for his son. It looks like the saga is not going to end.