Shehnaaz Gill is once again ruling the headlines. She is in the news as there are reports claiming that the Bigg Boss 13 diva has found love again in her life. She is rumoured to be in love with the most popular TV host and ace dancer of the Television industry Raghav Juyal. Shehnaaz is often in news due to her love life. Earlier she grabbed eyeballs in the Bigg Boss 13 house as she fell in love with late actor Sidharth Shukla and as per reports they were going very strong, but the tragic death of the actor changed everything. Shehnaaz became a workaholic and started focusing only on her career. The former Bigg Boss contestant became an extremely popular name in every house and now the Punjabi kudi will soon make her Bollywood debut with 's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Shehnaaz and Raghav will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

As per reports in Zoom, Shehnaaz found love on the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the form of ace choreographer Raghav Juyal . Raghav who plays a pivotal role in the film has become more than a good friend to Shehnaaz and they both are quite pally and extremely fond of each other. In fact the duo even went on a trip to Rishikesh together. Well, only if the news is true, they both will look very adorable together.

Talking about Shehnaaz, she has come a long way since her stint in Bigg Boss. She has turned out to be strong individual, especially after the loss of Sidharth Shukla. There were lots of reports claiming that Shehnaaz Gill will take a long time to come out of the setback, but the girl became a classic example of how to lead life even in the most difficult phase. Shehnaaz's transformation from Bigg Boss 13 to now is every bit commendable and she is reaching new heights of success with each passing day. Sana's fans can't wait for her to spread her magic in Bollywood with her grand debut.