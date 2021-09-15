After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh gets his daughter's name tattooed on his arm

While Shehnaaz Gill continues to grieve the loss of Sidharth Shukla, a video of her father Santokh Singh Sukh showing off Shehnaaz's name being tattooed on his arm is going viral on the internet.