and Aditi Shirwaikar's 9-month-old son has tested COVID positive. Aditi took to her Instagram handle to announce the same. Just recently, 2 star and Jankee Parekh had revealed disclosed that their son Sufi had tested COVID positive. Just the other day, Kishwer Merchant Suyyash Rai revealed Nirvari was COVID positive. And now, it's Ekbir. Aditi revealed that for months now, Ekbir had been very healthy. However, one morning, he woke up with a slight fever. When checked it was about 102 degrees. And after that, they decided to get tested. And unfortunately, Ekbir and one of their house help tested COVID positive. Aditi was in a huge shock upon learning that her little one has tested COVID positive. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya gets down on her knees for Ram; is proposal on cards?

Despite the sudden ordeal they were faced with Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar decided to be positive and keep a positive approach. "Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother's womb and yes children are stronger than we can ever imagine! My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive. Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami with Then and Now pictures; fans call it Super Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik)

She revealed that last year in January Mohit had got COVID himself around the same time. And now, Ekbir got it as well. Mohit and Aditi decided to keep everything happy-go-lucky as children tend to catch on to their parents' nervousness and anxiety quite quickly. Last but not least, Aditi asked everyone to keep fighting and win over COVID. "It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir and touchwood by God's Grace he is out of it. We were all isolated in separate rooms and we all finished our quarantine were tested and are negative. For me the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous but when it came down to it, we all fighters, including our children. Stay safe, take all the precautions but if you still end up letting Covid enter your home, remember not to give up! Fight it out and win the battle...." Also Read - Kishwer Merchantt REVEALS ordeal after her 4 month old son Nirvair tested COVID positive; says 'he was in pain'

Get well soon, Ekbir!