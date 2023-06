Sumbul Touqeer Khan who left an impact with her acting chops in Imlie has become a very popular face. Her entry into Bigg Boss 16 took her stardom to a new level. Along with her, father Touqeer Hassan too became a known face as he proved to be a constant support system for Sumbul when she was inside the controversial house. Today, reports emerged that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her sister are gearing up for the wedding of their father. He reportedly separated from his former wife when Sumbul was 6 years old. The actress and sister are quite excited to see their father married again. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets candid on father's second marriage; the Imlie actress reveals she will welcome a younger sister

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father talks about his wedding

Now, Touqeer Hassan has opened up about his wedding. To entertainment news portal Etimes, he stated that Sumbul and her sister have been wanting to see him married for the past 10 years. Further, he jokingly added that it is a conspiracy planned by the sisters and his elder brother. Without divulging much about his to-be wife Nilofer, he said, "Yeh inki saazish hai, bade papa ke saath milkar, ghabrahat ho rahi hai." As per reports, the wedding is going to take place next week. Reportedly, Nilofer is officially separated from her husband and has a daughter. Earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan expressed happiness over welcoming a sister home.

Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan fallout

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her father remained to be in the news because of Fahmaan Khan. He shared screen space with Sumbul in Imlie and the two starts managed to create a great bond. They became best of friends but recently they had a fallout. In an interview, Fahmaan stated that it was because her father was upset with him that Sumbul did not do the music video with Tabish Pasha. Last evening, Sumbul and father were present at International Iconic Awards 2023 where he spoke about actress' fallout with Fahmaan. He was quoted saying, "Ye bachon ki baatein hain bachon ko hi handle karne do na. jab bade beech me khudenge to mamla kharab ho jayega". Sumbul and Fahmaan were going to appear in another music video but it seems that is going to happen.