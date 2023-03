Fans got a shock as Sushmita Sen revealed that she had a heart attack and underwent angioplasty for the same. She has not revealed much details but said she is very thankful to her team of doctors for the same. Now, Rajeev Sen has penned a small note for her. He wrote on Instagram that his sister was the strongest and he loved her the most in the world. Fans of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were happy to see that they spent her birthday together in a mall. He was seen as a doting dad to Ziana Sen. Though they live apart, the couple are working on things. Also Read - Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack; undergoes angioplasty – shares latest health update

Sushmita Sen was seen at a wedding in Kolkata with her family in January. This is not the first time, she is facing a health scare. She was diagnosed with Addison's disease some years back. She had to take steroids to get back to good health. She fought that condition. Charu Asopa wrote that Sushmita Sen was the strongest women she knew with a big and strong heart. In her post, Sushmita Sen wrote, "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!"

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are both adored by Sushmita Sen. She also held the first birthday bash for Ziana Sen. Sushmita Sen who made a comeback with Aarya is now working on the biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Ravi Jadhav is the filmmaker. Sushmita Sen got get well soon messages from others as well. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sophie Choudhry, Harnaz Sandhu, Tabu and others wished her a speedy recovery. Munmun Dutta aka Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wrote, "You’re a strong , beautiful , precious and inspirational woman and you prove to do so every day...Sending you much love , strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga."