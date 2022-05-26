After Swaran Ghar, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se gets trolled by netizens; fans say, 'Best Bigamist Of The Year' [Read Tweets]

TV viewers have become quite discerning nowadays. Whether it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or the recent Swaran Ghar, they are quick to troll ludicrous plots or scenes. The recent show which is under the scanner is Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se. It stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani. On the show, Manan's character of Anurag is shown as a very sanskari boy, someone who respects Indian traditional values. But as per the current track, he has ended up getting married to Gungun (Yesha Rughani) while being already married to Akriti. This has amused fans. The two had a hospital wedding where he put the sindoor on her. If this was not all, the couple also consummated their marriage after all this confusion. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung makes a comeback on social media amidst link-up rumours with Blackpink's Jennie; interacts with an ARMY on Weverse
Fans are laughing at this video where he refers to her as a Benam Sitara. People have found the dialogue hilarious and how. Just check out the tweets... Also Read - Aryan Khan makes a silent entry at Karan Johar's birthday bash; netizens mock him, 'If Money Can't Buy Happiness had a face'
Well, fans have made it known that they found it funny. Let us see if Anurag actually becomes a bigamist or does the story move in a different manner. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Siddharth Nigam, Divya Agarwal and more celebs who REFUSED to do Rohit Shetty's show
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.