After Swaran Ghar, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se gets trolled by netizens; fans say, 'Best Bigamist Of The Year' [Read Tweets]

TV viewers have become quite discerning nowadays. Whether it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or the recent Swaran Ghar, they are quick to troll ludicrous plots or scenes. The recent show which is under the scanner is Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se. It stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani. On the show, Manan's character of Anurag is shown as a very sanskari boy, someone who respects Indian traditional values. But as per the current track, he has ended up getting married to Gungun (Yesha Rughani) while being already married to Akriti. This has amused fans. The two had a hospital wedding where he put the sindoor on her. If this was not all, the couple also consummated their marriage after all this confusion.

Fans are laughing at this video where he refers to her as a Benam Sitara. People have found the dialogue hilarious and how. Just check out the tweets...

Mandir Sindoor + Hospital Sindoor = Benaam Sitara ⭐️ ⭐️ ?‍♀️??? ?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SIzWFncOfM — sgr (@BlahBytes) May 25, 2022

Oh my god so he's thinking of having a relationship with her but in secret like seriously ? this is his so called Sanskar ? WTF??

And they are sleeping together without any haq and all... My brain it's broken

#anugun https://t.co/GlFk7d6du0 — Rishnaria❤️ (@Rishika98566625) May 25, 2022

he called her a benaam sitara cause he’s legally wedded to someone else and she thinks that’s ✨romantic✨ khopda khaali hai — d. (@azmayeshh) May 25, 2022

Is this man not normal in d show?

I kp seeing d clips of d show & roz biwi kabhi yeh kabhi koi aur hoti hai... — Jaya (@jayarythm11) May 25, 2022

Finally sitara had found its sachha bigamist ! Happy tears...???? — Cautious Dreamer ! (@cautiouslyyyy) May 25, 2022

Inki property shaadi thodi hui thi fir bhi aisa hot scene hamare yahan 1 week tak shaadi chali but kuch nahi mila ? #Imlie #Arylie — ❤️ (@Falguni_1028) May 25, 2022

As well as scientist of the year (kis ne award diya isko?) he has won best bigamist of the year award. ITA/Star Parivaar awards needs to add a new category — zoya (@kahanishuru) May 25, 2022

Well, fans have made it known that they found it funny. Let us see if Anurag actually becomes a bigamist or does the story move in a different manner.