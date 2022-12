Munmun Dutta, who has become household with her role of in the popular sitcom Ka Ooltah Chashma, lashed out at the paparazzi who allegedly make some disturbing comments about her at the sidelines of ITA Awards 2022. Also Read - Top TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt on SaiRat journey, TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta injured in Germany and more

While Munmun was busy interacting with the media, the actress got pissed after she heard somebody from the paparazzi making some comments about her. However, Munmun did not let it pass so easily.

She called out the paparazzi for their actions and said, "Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hain jo sunai deta hai baad mein inko videos mein woh comments karna band kare...jo behuda peeche se comments karte hain."

After slamming the paparazzi, Munmun went on to talk about the award function and how she feels honoured to be associated with it for a long time. She also said that she is delighted to be nominated this year as well, and informed that she was presenting an award at the ceremony.

Before Munmun, Urfi Javed had brutally slammed the paparazzi for making negative comments about her risque outfits. Urfi warned the shutterbugs that if they want to make such derogatory comments, they can do it for their mothers, sisters and girlfriends but not her.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Munmun was planning to quit the Taarak Mehta show. Rumours were rife that the actress wanted to participate on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 since she has been a big fan of the controversial reality show.

On the other hand, Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu, recently announced his exit from the show and thanked his fans for supporting him. Previously, Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, had quit the show since he was not happy with his role.