Kathaa Ankahee show has been winning hearts with its unique storyline and plot. The makers are adding various twists and turns in the upcoming episodes that have left fans happy and sad at the same moment. Kathaa Ankahee's recent twist has left fans wondering if it will be the end of Katha and Viaan's love story. There were speculations that the show might undergo a leap. Well, now as per Times of India, the show is undergoing a leap of 8 months and the story will push ahead.

Audiences and fans of Kathaa Ankahee are not happy with Kathaa and Viaan's separation track. They have expressed their disappointment over the same and are urging makers to change the plot. Kathaa and Viaan's wedding scene got called off and now makers have left fans upset with their separation track. The makers seem to be up for a big twist in the upcoming episodes of Kathaa Ankahee.

A source close to the show was quoted by TOI saying that the leap will take place but not a generational one, but a quick 8-month leap. The leap might break fans' hearts as they will witness Viaan going to jail. The story of how Viaan goes behind bars and what will happen to their love story is what fans need to watch out for post leap.

Actor Adnan Khan who plays the role of Viaan in the show revealed what has made Katha Ankahee stand out from the rest of the hows. He said that like the audience, the twists and turns in the show were surprising for him too. He added saying that writing, direction, cinematography and performances on the show made the show a big-time sell. He credited the success of the show to his entire team.

Katha Ankahee is the official Hindi adaptation of the Turkish drama series One Thousand And One Nights. It stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles. The show revolves around a single mother and widower Katha Singh and high profile architect Viaan Raghuvanshi. Will Viaan and Kathaa ever reunite?