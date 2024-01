Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is one of the biggest events that India is looking forward to. On January 22, the Ram Mandir's doors will be opened for all. A lot of preparations are being made and it is expected that some of the biggest names from across the nation will be present in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Among all, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia are already in Ayodhya to be a part of the ceremony. These three played the roles of Ram, Laxman and Maa Sita respectively in the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. It is one of the most famous adaptation of mythology Ramayan and is remebered to date. Now, that these three are together, a latest reel reveals that Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri still share the best bond just like they shared as Ram and Laxman in the TV serial. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jackie Shroff wins hearts as he cleans the stairs of Mumbai's Lord Ram temple [Watch]

Missing out on latest entertainment news? Fret not as we have you covered. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan fame Sunil Lahri has no place to stay in Ayodhya, 'How will I attend the ceremony?'

Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri's latest reel will leave you smiling

In the reel shared by Arun Govil, we see him pulling Sunil Lahri's ear. The on-screen Laxman then asks for on-screen Ram's forgiveness with folded hands. Arun Govil then smilingly pats on Sunil Lahri's back and says that this is the bond that began almost 36 years ago and it is still the same. Sunil Lahri says that there is immense love and respect between them. The reel then takes fans back in time as there are some throwback pictures attached. In the caption, Arun Govil has written that if there are brothers like Ram and Laxman in Kalyug, one can overcome any kind of calamity. It is commendable to see how they still share such a beautiful bond. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Devara star Jr NTR to skip the ceremony due to THIS reason

Trending Now

Check out Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai)

It was recently that a video of Sunil Lahri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia walking through the lanes of Ayodhya went viral on social media. Though it has been years since Ramayan went off-air, these three are still considered to be the best Ram, Laxman and Sita that the Indian TV audience has ever seen.

Stars attending Ram Mandir inauguration

Talking about Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, the invitations have been sent to stars like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and many more celebrities. Hema Malini even performed in Ayodhya before the big day.