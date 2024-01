Popular telly actress Chahatt Khanna recently revealed that she was offered the role of an apsara to play in the grand mythological show, 'Shrimad Ramayan', but she declined the offer. Yes, you read that right! The makers of the shop had approached Chahatt to play the role of an apasara and she had to politely decline the offer. The actress in an interview with IANS said that it is an honour to be considered for a role in a colossal mythological show like Ramayan. She declined the offer as she was not happy with it. She said if she had been offered the role of Sita, she would have accepted it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Check out all the entertainment news. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff fans cannot wait for January 24; say 'The poster speaks louder than words'

She even shared that she is trying to avoid playing grey characters at this point in her career. Chahatt said that mostly she is receiving offers to play grey roles. She said that recently she declined an offer from Sony SAB as she is about to sign a show as a protagonist. She even said that she would love to be part of a beautiful mature love story. Chahatt revealed that she is writing a script for a mature love story and would like to play the protagonist in that.

Chahatt even shed light on the rumors of an offer from Colors for a mature love story and she said that she has not signed the project, but it is under consideration.