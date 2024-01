Legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has spoken his heart out about the hard work everyone did for the 1980s show Ramayan. Prem walked down memory lane and revealed how Dara Singh who played the role of Hanuman in the show did not eat anything for nine hours straight due to heavy makeup. He even said that his father Ramanand would work like a madman and the entire cast of Ramayana used to shoot at 4 am. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Check out all the entertainment news. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Salaar star Prabhas donated Rs 50 crore for the ceremony? Fact Check

In an interview with Lehren, Prem was all praise for Dara Singh when he said that his makeup would take almost three to four hours. Prem revealed that there were no prosthetics at that time and they had to match the looks of Hanumanji and vanar sena. Prem revealed that Dara Singh wore a tail and there was a special stool for him, which had a cut so that he could sit with his tail on. Prem continued by saying that his father would get a scene in his mind at night and change the dialogue.

He said that the biggest problem was the monkey army and that the team used dried coconuts to make mouthpieces for vaanar sena actors.