Ahead of Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, 'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' trends on Twitter; here's why

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan following. The actress will celebrate her 29th birthday tomorrow (27th January), and her fans are already excited about it. 'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' has started trending on Twitter, and the reason behind it will surprise you. So, for her birthday VM, a fan tweeted, "Can you please comment Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai For shehnaaz's bday vm :) #ShehnaazGill." And within a couple of hours 'Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai' started trending on Twitter.

Can you please comment

" Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai ♥️ " For shehnaaz's bday vm :) #ShehnaazGill — Shivvvvv♥️ (@Stan4Forever) January 26, 2022

After seeing that the tweet has gone viral, and it's trending on Twitter, the fan posted, "You guys are crazy It was just for her bday vm and the tagline is trending in India at 10th position.... thank you all for doing this Proud to be a part of such a powerful fandom #ShehnaazGill Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai."

You guys are crazy ???

It was just for her bday vm and the tagline is trending in India at 10th position.... thank you all for doing this ?♥️ Proud to be a part of such a powerful fandom #ShehnaazGill Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai pic.twitter.com/7KqwTkiXhx — Shivvvvv♥️ (@Stan4Forever) January 26, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai is trending on 10 bcoz @Stan4Forever was planning to make a bday VM for her using this msg by various fan accounts."

"Shehnaaz Sirf Meri Hai" is trending on 10 bcoz @Stan4Forever was planning to make a bday VM for her using this msg by various fan accounts ?❤#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/vtMFUvQ2lw — Bored Ishita (Shehnuary ✨) (@himaz_r) January 26, 2022

Now, this is what you call fan following! Shehnaaz was a famous name in the Punjabi film industry, but she became a household name across the country after her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

2021 was a good year for her professionally, she was seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh which was a super hit at the box office. However, personally, it wasn’t a great year for her as she lost her very close friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sidharth were together in Bigg Boss 13 house and their romance was loved by one and all.

The actress will be giving a tribute to Sidharth at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Yesterday, Colors TV had tweeted, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”