Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt recently made headlines after she fainted on the sets of Dance Deewaane while prepping for her dance performance for the Holi event. The Bigg Boss 17 fame even thanked all her fans and well-wishers for all the love and concern that they showed to her and informed her she is doing absolutely fine. Sharing her health update Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories and wrote, " Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I've received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you'll know that I'm fine Your support and love keeps me going.".

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt who gained fame with her stint in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband Neil Bhatt and many judged her for her anger and called her a toxic wife.

But this chatter has not all affected her relationship with her hubby and only strengthened it. The latest buzz we hear about the couple is that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby. An insider reveals," There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own. And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement".

While a close source to the stress rubbished the news and called it untrue. The speculation around Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt's pregnancy had earlier too made headlines when the actress had said that she definitely wants to start her family and it's on her bucket list.