It was a festive season last week with Diwali and Bhai dooj and celebrities posted so many pictures and videos. However, y’all would have seen them all already, right? Worry not, we won’t show the same posts to you. But we are here with a select few TV stars who managed to amaze us with their Instagram content this week. There are reels and also amazing photoshoots included in our section of TV Instagrammers of the week. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Aishwarya Sharma to Jennifer Winget, Tejasswi Prakash and more are on the list.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently got a chance to catch up with her friends Delnaaz Irani, and others recently. And guess what, Rupali’s friends and fam-jam recreated one of her iconic dialogues to tease her. Friends like these!

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 beauty is working very hard with her choreographers Tarunraj Nihalani and Shivani Patel Nihalani. And she’s having a blast with them too. They get into impromptu dances on the street, etc. And this time, Nia and Shivani grooved to the old classic Apni Toh Jaise Taise. Nia passes the vibe check every single time!

Tejasswi Prakash

Boy oh boy! Tejasswi Prakash has been dropping the hotness bomb with her photoshoots and how! We have two of her posts for appreciation. One in a saree and the other in a pant and a sheer top. Find someone who can do both, just like Teja.

Next, we have is 2 star Nakuul Mehta who shared a goofy reel of himself dancing on a dialogue of which says, ‘Iski shaadi karwa dijiye, zimmedaari aayegi to sudhar jayega.’ Check out his goofy reel here:

We have Rubina Dilaik and her sister Jyotika Dilaik on the list as well. Rubina and Jyotika took the questions for sibling’s challenge. Here’s how it went:

Aishwarya Sharma

When you see Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the list, be ready for a fun reel. The actress shared a rap reel video with a twist. Aishwarya’s reels are always entertaining.

Jennifer Winget

Uff, we have three amazing looks of Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget. The gorgeous beauty is seen in a pink lehenga, an ivory gharara and a red saree.

How can we not include gorgeous TV diva Hina Khan when she looks like an angel on earth in this saree white saree? But the other thing that made us gush is her dance with Rocky. The two of them are sooo cute!

Another cute actress we have on the list is Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya. The gorgeous beauty made a reel in the middle of her shoot on Kulche Chole song Punjabi Jachde. She’s such a mood!

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers of the week this time. See y’all next week.