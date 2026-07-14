Rashami Desai's Sayoneee gets BIGGER? Ajay Singh Chaudhary joins her show in a pivotal role

Star Plus' upcoming fiction drama Sayoneee has found another key cast member. After Rashami Desai's striking first look as Maya created buzz, Ajay Singh Chaudhary has now joined the Dreamiyata Entertainment show, adding to the excitement around the much-awaited drama.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 14, 2026 4:45 PM IST





Rashami Desai's Sayoneee gets BIGGER? Ajay Singh Chaudhary joins her show in a pivotal role

The excitement around Sayoneee continues to grow as actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary comes on board for Star Plus' upcoming fiction drama, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Rashami Desai. Produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show has already piqued viewers' curiosity with its emotionally driven premise and intriguing characters. Rashami recently grabbed attention with her striking new look as MAYA, unveiling a bold and completely different avatar. Her character promises to be layered, intense, and full of unexpected twists, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Joining her is Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who returns with a distinctive role that is expected to bring depth and emotional complexity to the story. His fresh on-screen pairing with Rashami Desai is set to be one of the key highlights of the show. Sayoneee has already created considerable buzz with the first promo drop. The addition of Ajay Singh Chaudhary only adds to the anticipation, leaving audiences eager to discover what unfolds in the lives of Maya, Saanvi, and the characters that connect them.

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