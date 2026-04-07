Akanksha Chaudhary EXPOSED? Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora drops chat BOMBSHELL on 'Narrative Queen' amid sympathy allegations

Akanksha Chaudhary and Himanshu Arora have locked horns on social media, and their ongoing battle has now taken a new turn. Read on to know more.

After the ongoing dispute between Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, Himanshu Arora has also joined this debate. The ongoing battle on social media has now taken a new turn. Himanshu shared a screenshot of his chat with Akanksha to show his fans that his intentions were not wrong. The matter escalated when Akanksha targeted Himanshu by sharing a post on her Instagram story. He said that Himanshu tried to seek sympathy from the people by making a reel. This led to a war of words between the two on social media, and fans began taking interest.

Akanksha viral video

In a video, Akanksha took a jibe at Himanshu and said, "Ye tere connection bolne wale gaon me bante honge." She also joked that Himanshu made an emotional reel showing his village with sad music. According to Akanksha, she made this reel so that he could get people's sympathy and prove himself right.

Akanksha also said that later, Himanshu messaged her on WhatsApp and told her that he put up the reel with the audio, "This is my gaon. Yes, I belong to a gaon," because Akanksha's fans were trolling him. This led to a fight, and the two got into an argument.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Scoop (@reality_scoop_)

What did Himanshu Arora respond to Akanksha’s claims?

Responding to this, Himanshu shared a screenshot of his chat and said that his point had been misrepresented. He said that his first message was just to congratulate Akanksha on reaching one million followers. He said, "Wanted to wish congratulations on the million, keep going."

After this, the conversation proceeded in the usual way, but it was shown differently. Himanshu clarifies that the text messages sent by him was a part of a Zoom TV interview on which Akanksha replied and said, "Thank you," and asked, "kaisa chal raha hai tera?" Himanshu texted back and said, "Bhai. Main sochta hu na karun kuch. Phir tere fan ungli kar dete hain."

Watch the screenshot here:

Himanshu's statement about Akanksha

Himanshu called Akanksha a narrative queen and also alleged that she is misleading people by creating a false narrative. He also said that only those whose careers depend on it are talking about empathy. His statement reads, "I thought I still wished her with a pure intention, following which she asked, as you can clearly see, so I replied, and what I replied, narrative queen really thought I will be scared, is so funny, that too of what? Fake IDs and spam accounts."

At the moment, Akanksha has not responded to these allegations. Viewers can also follow the entire drama in Splitsvilla 16, which airs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week.

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